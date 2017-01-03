Art Watch: Gallery 222 opens 2017 with two Heathers
Award-winning local oil painter Heather Davis will be exhibiting in the West Gallery, and artist and printmaker Heather McMordie exhibits her layered prints and drawings in the East Gallery. The opening reception for the shows will be Thursday January 12th from 5:30-8:30, at 222 King Street in Malvern.
Start the conversation, or Read more at UnionvilleTimes.com.
Add your comments below
Painting Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Art popping up in downtown Pittsfield
|Dec 9
|Cops are degenerates
|2
|Jewish family battles Spain museum over art loo...
|Dec 7
|USA Today
|7
|Top Trends: Give your digs a boost - Go big, go... (Nov '14)
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|3
|R. Styles (Feb '06)
|Nov '16
|Brandon28
|111
|'Gourdian Art': Tupelo woman turns ordinary int...
|Nov '16
|Self goals
|1
|Marina Dunbar tackles a Art with the Masters,a ...
|Nov '16
|George J Sulzbach
|3
|Tustin's Art Walk is good for the palette and t...
|Oct '16
|mar
|1
Find what you want!
Search Painting Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC