Art Watch: Gallery 222 opens 2017 with two Heathers

Award-winning local oil painter Heather Davis will be exhibiting in the West Gallery, and artist and printmaker Heather McMordie exhibits her layered prints and drawings in the East Gallery. The opening reception for the shows will be Thursday January 12th from 5:30-8:30, at 222 King Street in Malvern.

