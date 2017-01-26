Art exhibit looks at what it means to...

Art exhibit looks at what it means to be transgender

9 hrs ago

In this Jan. 25, 2017 photo, artist Jeff Kramer poses next to one of his self-portraits entitled "The Gender Series," a part of the group exhibit "This is What TRANS Feels Like" at Wrong Brain Art Collective in Dover, N.H. Kramer said he wants people to see that gender is based on a spectrum and that roles keep changing.

