Art exhibit looks at what it means to be transgender
In this Jan. 25, 2017 photo, artist Jeff Kramer poses next to one of his self-portraits entitled "The Gender Series," a part of the group exhibit "This is What TRANS Feels Like" at Wrong Brain Art Collective in Dover, N.H. Kramer said he wants people to see that gender is based on a spectrum and that roles keep changing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Myrtle Beach Online.
Add your comments below
Painting Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Butch Anthony puts his mark on classic Bo Bartl...
|20 hr
|Terrance Stomp
|25
|'Lesbianism is perversion, gay women mental deg...
|Sat
|Rosa_Winkel
|2
|John Sommer juried art show begins today; award... (Apr '10)
|Jan 21
|Arts Crowd eh
|3
|Allentown Officers Hurt During Struggle With Su... (Feb '08)
|Jan 14
|silly rabbit
|47
|The controversy behind the painting that will h...
|Jan 14
|Janice Brown
|1
|Art popping up in downtown Pittsfield
|Dec '16
|Cops are degenerates
|2
|Jewish family battles Spain museum over art loo...
|Dec '16
|USA Today
|7
Find what you want!
Search Painting Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC