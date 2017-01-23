Actor Gorden Kaye, 'Allo 'Allo!'s caf...

Actor Gorden Kaye, 'Allo 'Allo!'s cafe owner Rene Artois, dies aged 75

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Worcester News

Kaye played reluctant resister and cafe owner Rene Artois in the show, which was set in Nazi-occupied France during the Second World War. As Rene, Kaye risked his neck to aid the resistance and stay out of trouble with the Nazis, with Carmen Silvera as his wife Edith, Richard Gibson as Gestapo officer Herr Flick and Officer Crabtree , whose mangled vowels led him to adopt the greeting: "Good moaning."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Worcester News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Painting Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News John Sommer juried art show begins today; award... (Apr '10) Jan 21 Arts Crowd eh 3
News Allentown Officers Hurt During Struggle With Su... (Feb '08) Jan 14 silly rabbit 47
News The controversy behind the painting that will h... Jan 14 Janice Brown 1
News Art popping up in downtown Pittsfield Dec '16 Cops are degenerates 2
News Jewish family battles Spain museum over art loo... Dec '16 USA Today 7
News Top Trends: Give your digs a boost - Go big, go... (Nov '14) Nov '16 Anonymous 3
R. Styles (Feb '06) Nov '16 Brandon28 111
See all Painting Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Painting Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,299 • Total comments across all topics: 278,197,417

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC