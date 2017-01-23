Actor Gorden Kaye, 'Allo 'Allo!'s cafe owner Rene Artois, dies aged 75

Kaye played reluctant resister and cafe owner Rene Artois in the show, which was set in Nazi-occupied France during the Second World War. As Rene, Kaye risked his neck to aid the resistance and stay out of trouble with the Nazis, with Carmen Silvera as his wife Edith, Richard Gibson as Gestapo officer Herr Flick and Officer Crabtree , whose mangled vowels led him to adopt the greeting: "Good moaning."

