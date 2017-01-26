A valuable Van Dyck painting going on show in Newcastle paved the way to the 'selfie'

A valuable Van Dyck painting going on...

The last self-portrait by Charles I's court painter is the centrepiece of a new exhibition opening at the Laing Art Gallery A famous painting which could be seen as the forerunner of the 'selfie' - at least in this country - has gone on show in Newcastle . The last self-portrait by Sir Anthony van Dyck, who became court painter to Charles I, is the centrepiece of an exhibition at the Laing Art Gallery .

