A glimpse of China's fashion industry

AT LEAST 14 students of the Philippine Women's College of Davao visited China from January 16 to 22 to experience the country's fashion and design industry. Emi Alexander Englis, one of Davao's top fashion designers and faculty member of PWC-Davao, explained that the trip is the school's Fashion Design program's 4th International Industry Exposure and Educational Tour in China via Hong Kong Fashion Week, Macau and Guangzhou.

