A fashion page spread in Ebony featuring Christopher John Rogers
Ebony Magazine's newest edition hits store's magazine racks with the February edition, featuring a Grand Wood classic painting re-invented with a black family, including grandma, standing in front of that famous background. The headline reads "Yes We Still Can, How the Black Community Will Save Itself."
Start the conversation, or Read more at KPLC-TV Lake Charles.
Add your comments below
Painting Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Allentown Officers Hurt During Struggle With Su... (Feb '08)
|Jan 14
|silly rabbit
|47
|The controversy behind the painting that will h...
|Jan 14
|Janice Brown
|1
|Art popping up in downtown Pittsfield
|Dec '16
|Cops are degenerates
|2
|Jewish family battles Spain museum over art loo...
|Dec '16
|USA Today
|7
|Top Trends: Give your digs a boost - Go big, go... (Nov '14)
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|3
|R. Styles (Feb '06)
|Nov '16
|Brandon28
|111
|'Gourdian Art': Tupelo woman turns ordinary int...
|Nov '16
|Self goals
|1
Find what you want!
Search Painting Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC