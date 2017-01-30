30 paintings by Abstract Expressionist Judith Godwin on view at Berry Campbell Gallery
Berry Campbell Gallery presents 30 paintings by Abstract Expressionist, Judith Godwin. From 1950, when she first exhibited her work to the present, Godwin has held to her convictions, using a language of abstract form to respond with unbowed directness and passion to life and nature.
