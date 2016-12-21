You don't see toilet seats with Jesus on them, but Hindu deities are...
Ganesha, the Hindu deity worshiped as the remover of obstacles, is seen in a 19th century gouache painting. In recent years, images of the deity have cropped up on socks, shoes, floor mats and even toilet seats.
