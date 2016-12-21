Wine glass painting, quilts on display

Wine glass painting, quilts on display

The Cultural Arts Center will be the location of a Paint Your New Year's Cheer wine glass class on Thursday, December 29 starting at 9:30 a.m. Following the class, a brunch will be at the CAC from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. to celebrate the current exhibit of colorful art quilts on display.

Chicago, IL

