Whittredge painting is an expected top lot at Ahlers & Ogletree's Jan. 14-16 auction

A stunning oil on canvas painting by the renowned Hudson School artist Worthington Whittredge , titled Campers in the Blue Ridge Mountains, artist-signed lower right, is an expected top lot at Ahlers & Ogletree 's New Year's Signature Estates Auction, slated for Jan. 14-16 in the firm's gallery at 715 Miami Circle in Atlanta. From a prominent Atlanta private collection, the painting depicts a stony stream surrounded by dense forest, with a group of figures in the background building a small fire in a bright stream-side clearing.

