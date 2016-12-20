What to see in L.A. galleries: tiny p...

What to see in L.A. galleries: tiny paintings of breathtaking beauty, photographs of the super-smart

At a time when those who shout loudest seem to get more attention than those who speak softly, it's refreshing to come across Yui Yaegashi's whisper of an exhibition at Parrasch Heijnen Gallery. Titled "Fixed Point Observation," the Tokyo-based painter's first solo show in Los Angeles fills the large rectangular space with the kind of silence that lets you know something important is taking place.

