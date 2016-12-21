Watford Museum could receive millions...

Watford Museum could receive millions to fund complete revamp

An initial A 175,800 Heritage Lottery grant has been awarded to kick-start the joint-funded project, which will improve exhibitions and promote more of the museum's collection to the public. The Heritage Lottery Fund has awarded the initial development grant to enable plans to progress before an application is submitted for the full grant of A 1,741,100 at a later date.

