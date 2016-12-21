Vincent Van Gogh painting with a special Christmas message returns home

Vincent van Gogh, New Church and old houses in The Hague, 1883, oil on canvas/panel, 35.5 x 26.2 cm, Albricht Art Gallery Oosterbeek collection After more than half a century, a genuine Van Gogh painting can once again be seen in Zundert. The Vincent van GoghHuis will be exhibiting The New Church and old houses in The Hague from 21 December 2016 to 29 January 2017.

