Vincent Van Gogh painting with a spec...

Vincent Van Gogh painting with a special Christmas message returns home

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Art Daily

Vincent van Gogh, New Church and old houses in The Hague, 1883, oil on canvas/panel, 35.5 x 26.2 cm, Albricht Art Gallery Oosterbeek collection After more than half a century, a genuine Van Gogh painting can once again be seen in Zundert. The Vincent van GoghHuis will be exhibiting The New Church and old houses in The Hague from 21 December 2016 to 29 January 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Art Daily.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Painting Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Art popping up in downtown Pittsfield Dec 9 Cops are degenerates 2
News Jewish family battles Spain museum over art loo... Dec 7 USA Today 7
News Top Trends: Give your digs a boost - Go big, go... (Nov '14) Nov '16 Anonymous 3
R. Styles (Feb '06) Nov '16 Brandon28 111
News 'Gourdian Art': Tupelo woman turns ordinary int... Nov '16 Self goals 1
News Marina Dunbar tackles a Art with the Masters,a ... Nov '16 George J Sulzbach 3
News Tustin's Art Walk is good for the palette and t... Oct '16 mar 1
See all Painting Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Painting Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Bill Clinton
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,669 • Total comments across all topics: 277,254,058

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC