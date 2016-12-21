Van Gogh Museum purchases neo-impressionist painting by Paul Signac

The Van Gogh Museum recently purchased a work by Van Gogh's contemporary Paul Signac , The 'Ponton de la Felicite' at Asnieres , 1886, at the Impressionist & Modern Art Evening Sale held by Christie's, New York. Signac depicted the banks of the River Seine at Asnieres in fresh complementary colours in the then ground-breaking pointillist technique.

