"Valerie Fowler: Nature and Other Stories" at the Butridge Gallery
The art here tells local stories but is universal in ways that are loud, strange, and reverent for uncontrolled nature Valerie Fowler will give an artist's talk on "Nature and Other Stories" Wed., Jan. 4, 7-8pm, at the Butridge Gallery. I'm used to seeing images of Austin.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Austin Chronicle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Painting Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Art popping up in downtown Pittsfield
|Dec 9
|Cops are degenerates
|2
|Jewish family battles Spain museum over art loo...
|Dec 7
|USA Today
|7
|Top Trends: Give your digs a boost - Go big, go... (Nov '14)
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|3
|R. Styles (Feb '06)
|Nov '16
|Brandon28
|111
|'Gourdian Art': Tupelo woman turns ordinary int...
|Nov '16
|Self goals
|1
|Marina Dunbar tackles a Art with the Masters,a ...
|Nov '16
|George J Sulzbach
|3
|Tustin's Art Walk is good for the palette and t...
|Oct '16
|mar
|1
Find what you want!
Search Painting Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC