Tripping the light fantastic at Crystal Bridges
I had no idea Rod Bigelow could dance like that. The executive director of Crystal Bridges Museum of Art channels Fred Astaire while giving us a little sneak peak at the exhibition "The Art of American Dance" in this holiday greeting from the museum in Bentonville.
