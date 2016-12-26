The grandest of challenges

A cold December wind whipped around the Bardeen Engineering Quad as University of Illinois students "fished" for water bottles in the Boneyard Creek, explained a painting of the Alma Mater covered in squirrels, and formed a circle to restrict pedestrian traffic, simulating the channelization of the waterway. The projects were the culmination of a "Grand Challenge" general-education course taught by art history Professor Anne Burkus-Chasson, built around the popular theme of sustainability.

