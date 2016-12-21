Security blanket in place as UK prepa...

Security blanket in place as UK prepares to celebrate advent of 2017

14 hrs ago

A huge police presence will be on the streets for the capital's dazzling fireworks display as the UK gets ready to usher in the new year. People from almost 100 countries will flock to London's River Thames to view the spectacular pyrotechnics, which will begin painting the night sky as Big Ben strikes midnight.

