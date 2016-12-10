Portrait of iconic lumber baron J.R. Booth unveiled
The Bytown Museum on Friday unveiled a recently acquired painting of Ottawa lumber king and builder J.R. Booth, a portrait that will help anchor the museum's 100th anniversary celebrations next year. The importance of John Rudolphus Booth to Ottawa cannot be overstated.
