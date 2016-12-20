Poland to buy Da Vinci's 'Lady with an Ermine'

Painting entitled 'Portrait of Cecilia Gallerani' by Leonardo da Vinci at the National Gallery in London Poland's culture ministry is expected Thursday to buy a private art collection worth two billion euros that includes Leonardo da Vinci's "Lady with an Ermine". The 15th-century portrait of a young woman holding a white ermine, a kind of short-tailed weasel, is one of just four known paintings of women by the Renaissance master.

