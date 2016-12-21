Picasso, C zanne and Raphael will feature in stunning Ashmolean exhibitions

CURATORS at the Ashmolean Museum in Oxford have lined up a series of stunning exhibitions for 2017 including artworks by Picasso, CA©zanne and Raphael. The first major exhibition of the year will be Degas to Picasso: Creating Modernism in France, running at the Beaumont Street institution from February 10 to May 7. The exhibition will feature works by well-known impressionists including Manet , Pissarro, CA©zanne and Degas and Spanish painter Picasso.

