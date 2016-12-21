Painting or porcelain? Thatcher was e...

Painting or porcelain? Thatcher was eager to please China's Zhao Ziyang

Keen to secure trade concessions and assurances on the Sino-British Joint Declaration, then prime minister spent a week discussing gifts for Chinese premier, declassified records show Britain was eager to please former Chinese premier Zhao Ziyang during his visit to London after the two countries concluded a treaty in 1984 on Hong Kong's future, so much so that Margaret Thatcher and her aides spent a week discussing what gift to give him, declassified records show.

