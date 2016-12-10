Painting of Chorley in winter wins ar...

Painting of Chorley in winter wins art exhibition

Chorley Winter by Jackie Williams was named winner after another Lodge Artists' Annual Exhibition in Astley Hall drew to a close. The exhibition welcomed around 2,500 visitors throughout November and December to view 131 original paintings by members.

Chicago, IL

