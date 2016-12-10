Painting of Chorley in winter wins art exhibition
Chorley Winter by Jackie Williams was named winner after another Lodge Artists' Annual Exhibition in Astley Hall drew to a close. The exhibition welcomed around 2,500 visitors throughout November and December to view 131 original paintings by members.
