New book pays tribute to groundbreaking Jewish author

Thursday Read more: The Jewish News Weekly

As 2016 winds down to a close, it's time to say "Happy 100th birthday" to Ezra Jack Keats, celebrated author of the classic children's book "The Snowy Day." Published over 50 years ago, it is a tender story of a young African-American boy - clad in a now iconic red-hooded snowsuit - as he experiences the wonder of freshly fallen snow in the streets of his city neighborhood.

