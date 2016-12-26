Mary Boone Galley to Present MONOTONES

On 7 January 2017, Mary Boone Gallery will open at its Chelsea location Monotones, an exhibition of new work by SILKE OTTO-KNAPP, shown in cooperation with Gavin Brown's Enterprise, New York/Rome, and curated by Piper Marshall. The exhibition takes its title from the two-part ballet of Frederick Ashton, who, like historical and contemporary choreographers, phrased movement to compositions by Erik Satie.

