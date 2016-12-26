Mary Boone Galley to Present MONOTONES
On 7 January 2017, Mary Boone Gallery will open at its Chelsea location Monotones, an exhibition of new work by SILKE OTTO-KNAPP, shown in cooperation with Gavin Brown's Enterprise, New York/Rome, and curated by Piper Marshall. The exhibition takes its title from the two-part ballet of Frederick Ashton, who, like historical and contemporary choreographers, phrased movement to compositions by Erik Satie.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Painting Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Art popping up in downtown Pittsfield
|Dec 9
|Cops are degenerates
|2
|Jewish family battles Spain museum over art loo...
|Dec 7
|USA Today
|7
|Top Trends: Give your digs a boost - Go big, go... (Nov '14)
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|3
|R. Styles (Feb '06)
|Nov '16
|Brandon28
|111
|'Gourdian Art': Tupelo woman turns ordinary int...
|Nov '16
|Self goals
|1
|Marina Dunbar tackles a Art with the Masters,a ...
|Nov '16
|George J Sulzbach
|3
|Tustin's Art Walk is good for the palette and t...
|Oct '16
|mar
|1
Find what you want!
Search Painting Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC