Buzzards Bay Coalition programs: Dec. 26, create your own bird feeder and learn how to identify local birds at the Lyman Reserve, 110 Red Brook Rd., Plymouth; Dec. 27, learn how to use a map and compass together to explore the woods at Minot Forest, 63 Minot Ave., Wareham; Dec. 28, discover the fun of geocaching on a treasure hunt through Horseshoe Mill, end of Station Street, Wareham. All three programs run from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Registration is required: www.savebuzzardsbay.org/events or contact the Buzzards Bay Coalition at 999-6363 ext.

