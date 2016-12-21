Last-minute gifts galore in Lowell's galleries, museums
Head to downtown Lowell to shop locally and find something unique and different from the run-of-the-mill stuff at the mall. Lowell's Whistler House Museum of Art, 243 Worthen St., is decked out in holiday dcor and featured in Schiffer Publishing's 2015 book Christmas in America's Landmark Homes, which you can purchase at the house.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Home.
Add your comments below
Painting Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Art popping up in downtown Pittsfield
|Dec 9
|Cops are degenerates
|2
|Jewish family battles Spain museum over art loo...
|Dec 7
|USA Today
|7
|Top Trends: Give your digs a boost - Go big, go... (Nov '14)
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|3
|R. Styles (Feb '06)
|Nov '16
|Brandon28
|111
|'Gourdian Art': Tupelo woman turns ordinary int...
|Nov '16
|Self goals
|1
|Marina Dunbar tackles a Art with the Masters,a ...
|Nov '16
|George J Sulzbach
|3
|Tustin's Art Walk is good for the palette and t...
|Oct '16
|mar
|1
Find what you want!
Search Painting Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC