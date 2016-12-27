kidscommons welcomes kids to explore ...

kidscommons welcomes kids to explore on holiday break

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The Republic

One week into students' vacation period, kidscommons has a variety of activities planned to educate and entertain children during the next week-and-a-half before school resumes Jan. 9. For children interested in utilizing their creativity, the museum also has Art Time from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. each Wednesday. This week's art session will allow kids to create a unique holiday ornament to take home with them or it can be placed on the museum's Christmas tree.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Painting Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Art popping up in downtown Pittsfield Dec 9 Cops are degenerates 2
News Jewish family battles Spain museum over art loo... Dec 7 USA Today 7
News Top Trends: Give your digs a boost - Go big, go... (Nov '14) Nov '16 Anonymous 3
R. Styles (Feb '06) Nov '16 Brandon28 111
News 'Gourdian Art': Tupelo woman turns ordinary int... Nov '16 Self goals 1
News Marina Dunbar tackles a Art with the Masters,a ... Nov '16 George J Sulzbach 3
News Tustin's Art Walk is good for the palette and t... Oct '16 mar 1
See all Painting Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Painting Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Wall Street
  2. Iran
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pakistan
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,971 • Total comments across all topics: 277,400,311

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC