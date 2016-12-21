JOLOJ 2: Group painting exhibition at...

JOLOJ 2: Group painting exhibition at AFD

Monday Dec 19 Read more: The Daily Star

The second edition of group painting exhibition "Joloj" is underway at La Galerie at Alliance Francaise de Dhaka . Eminent sculptor Hamiduzzaman Khan inaugurated the exhibit on December 17, where managing director and CEO of Trust Bank Limited Ishtiaque Ahmed Chowdhury, architect and artist Mustapha Khalid Palash and former-president of BGMEA Anwar-ul Chowdhury were present as special guests.

