JOLOJ 2: Group painting exhibition at AFD

The second edition of group painting exhibition "Joloj" is underway at La Galerie at Alliance Francaise de Dhaka . Eminent sculptor Hamiduzzaman Khan inaugurated the exhibit on December 17, where managing director and CEO of Trust Bank Limited Ishtiaque Ahmed Chowdhury, architect and artist Mustapha Khalid Palash and former-president of BGMEA Anwar-ul Chowdhury were present as special guests.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Star.