James Franco created drug painting for Bryan Cranston

Thursday Dec 22

The 38-year-old actor created most of the artwork seen in his character's home in 'Why Him?' and gifted his co-star a "beautiful" picture of a marijuana leaf, but had mixed the drug in with the paint he used. "There was supposed to be a lot of art in the house, and they consulted me, 'What kind of art do you think you would have?' They showed me kind of very generic paintings, so I thought, 'Well, I have some paintings that may be funnier and may be more in line with the character.'

