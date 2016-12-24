In Christmas homily, bishop asks faithful to bring God's love to one another

The adoration of the Magi is depicted in a 14th-century painting by Giotto di Bondone. The feast of the Nativity of Christ, a holy day of obligation, is celebrated Dec. 25. SPRINGFIELD - In his homily at the 4 p.m. Christmas Eve liturgy at St. Michael's Cathedral, Springfield Bishop Mitchell T. Rozanski recalled the scene of Christ's birth and the closeness of God to all humanity.

