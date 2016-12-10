Happening nearby: Chanukah Celebration and Fire Show set for Dec. 26
On Monday, Dec. 26 at 5 p.m., the "Chanukah Celebration and Fire Show" will be held at Lynnwood City Hall, 19100 44th Ave. W. The event features a grand menorah lighting, face painting, fire show, Chanukah doughnuts and chocolate gelt, with remarks by Mayor Nicola Smith and Police Chief Tom Davis.
