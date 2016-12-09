Grossmont student art displayed at Mission Trails
Pierce Paturzo of Steele Canyon High School talks about her painting "Growth" at the Mission Trails Regional Park's Visitors Center. Pierce Paturzo of Steele Canyon High School talks about her painting "Growth" at the Mission Trails Regional Park's Visitors Center.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Painting Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Art popping up in downtown Pittsfield
|Dec 9
|Cops are degenerates
|2
|Jewish family battles Spain museum over art loo...
|Dec 7
|USA Today
|7
|Top Trends: Give your digs a boost - Go big, go... (Nov '14)
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|3
|R. Styles (Feb '06)
|Nov '16
|Brandon28
|111
|'Gourdian Art': Tupelo woman turns ordinary int...
|Nov '16
|Self goals
|1
|Marina Dunbar tackles a Art with the Masters,a ...
|Nov '16
|George J Sulzbach
|3
|Tustin's Art Walk is good for the palette and t...
|Oct '16
|mar
|1
Find what you want!
Search Painting Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC