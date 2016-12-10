Fate of murals in Mount Pleasant turns to Town Council
Two restaurants in Mount Pleasant had murals painted on the sides of their buildings,running afoul of the town's sign ordinance. Leroy Burnell/Staff A mural for the new Smoke barbecue restaurant, revised to omit the restaurant's name, fills a side wall of the former Black Sheep Bar & Grill on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.
Add your comments below
Painting Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Art popping up in downtown Pittsfield
|Dec 9
|Cops are degenerates
|2
|Jewish family battles Spain museum over art loo...
|Dec 7
|USA Today
|7
|Top Trends: Give your digs a boost - Go big, go... (Nov '14)
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|3
|R. Styles (Feb '06)
|Nov '16
|Brandon28
|111
|'Gourdian Art': Tupelo woman turns ordinary int...
|Nov '16
|Self goals
|1
|Marina Dunbar tackles a Art with the Masters,a ...
|Nov '16
|George J Sulzbach
|3
|Tustin's Art Walk is good for the palette and t...
|Oct '16
|mar
|1
Find what you want!
Search Painting Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC