Family gathers to see historic painting by Long Beacha s Fanny Bixby Spencer
Granddaughter Frances “Kika” Franco, from left, of Corona, great granddaughter Julie Hernandez, of Moreno Valley, and granddaughter Sophia Espino, of Carson, gaze at a painting of their grandmother, great grandmother Maria Tome at the Bowers Museum in Santa Ana on Friday. The painting portrait of an Apache woman Maria Tome was painted in 1929 by artist Fanny Bixby Spencer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Press-Telegram.
Add your comments below
Painting Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Art popping up in downtown Pittsfield
|Dec 9
|Cops are degenerates
|2
|Jewish family battles Spain museum over art loo...
|Dec 7
|USA Today
|7
|Top Trends: Give your digs a boost - Go big, go... (Nov '14)
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|3
|R. Styles (Feb '06)
|Nov '16
|Brandon28
|111
|'Gourdian Art': Tupelo woman turns ordinary int...
|Nov '16
|Self goals
|1
|Marina Dunbar tackles a Art with the Masters,a ...
|Nov '16
|George J Sulzbach
|3
|Tustin's Art Walk is good for the palette and t...
|Oct '16
|mar
|1
Find what you want!
Search Painting Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC