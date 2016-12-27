Ellis: Exercise your brain in 2017

With the New Year right around the corner, many of us are contemplating a few physical upgrades: eat better, exercise more, get to bed early. But in a world where your cellphone updates every few days, why not throw in a little routine brainwave stimulation? For the self-disciplined crowd, there are online or in-person classes, or a coding boot camp like the one Georgia Tech offers right here in Savannah starting Jan. 24. But if you're like me, you prefer easier ways to broaden your horizons.

