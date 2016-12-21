Debate: Yes, Virginia, there is some ...

Debate: Yes, Virginia, there is some good news. In life and in newspapering ...

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Salt Lake Tribune

The Salt Lake Tribune) The Salt Lake Tribune) 's Utahn of the Year--Madi Barney, pictured Wednesday, December 22, 2016, in front of an oil painting by Utahn Lee Cowan entitled "Heed the Firmament to the Eighth", 2014, part of the collection at the Springville Art Museum. Through Barney's willingness to go public about Brigham Young UniversityA s handling of her rape case, she changed the discussion on campus sexual assault across the state.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Painting Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Art popping up in downtown Pittsfield Dec 9 Cops are degenerates 2
News Jewish family battles Spain museum over art loo... Dec 7 USA Today 7
News Top Trends: Give your digs a boost - Go big, go... (Nov '14) Nov '16 Anonymous 3
R. Styles (Feb '06) Nov '16 Brandon28 111
News 'Gourdian Art': Tupelo woman turns ordinary int... Nov '16 Self goals 1
News Marina Dunbar tackles a Art with the Masters,a ... Nov '16 George J Sulzbach 3
News Tustin's Art Walk is good for the palette and t... Oct '16 mar 1
See all Painting Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Painting Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Wall Street
  2. Iran
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pakistan
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,353 • Total comments across all topics: 277,393,783

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC