'Death of Impressionism?': Michener M...

'Death of Impressionism?': Michener Museum exhibit explores transition to Modernism

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: The Morning Call

'Cans Seurat,' a photograph by Chris Jordan, is among the works in 'The Death of Impressionism?' at the Michener Museum in Doylestown through Feb. 26. 'Cans Seurat,' a photograph by Chris Jordan, is among the works in 'The Death of Impressionism?' at the Michener Museum in Doylestown through Feb. 26. The answer is in "The Death of Impressionism? Disruption and Innovation in Art" at the James A. Michener Art Museum in Doylestown. The exhibition covers a unique time in art history - the transition from Impressionism to Modernism - and explores its influence on artists everywhere, especially Pennsylvania artists.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Morning Call.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Painting Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Art popping up in downtown Pittsfield Dec 9 Cops are degenerates 2
News Jewish family battles Spain museum over art loo... Dec 7 USA Today 7
News Top Trends: Give your digs a boost - Go big, go... (Nov '14) Nov '16 Anonymous 3
R. Styles (Feb '06) Nov '16 Brandon28 111
News 'Gourdian Art': Tupelo woman turns ordinary int... Nov '16 Self goals 1
News Marina Dunbar tackles a Art with the Masters,a ... Nov '16 George J Sulzbach 3
News Tustin's Art Walk is good for the palette and t... Oct '16 mar 1
See all Painting Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Painting Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Ebola
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,180 • Total comments across all topics: 277,324,151

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC