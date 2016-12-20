DC Law Enforcement Demand Removal Of Capitol Painting Depicting Cops As Racist Pigs

Capitol Hill Police blasted a painting that now hangs in the U.S. Capitol, which depicts police as pigs shooting up a black St. Louis neighborhood and want the piece removed immediately. "The painting portrays a colorful landscape of symbolic characters representing social injustice, the tragic events in Ferguson and the lingering elements of inequality in modern American society," Democratic Missouri Rep. Lacy Clay said in a statement last June of the painting created by David Pulphus and chosen by Rep. Clay as part of the annual U.S. Congressional Art Competition.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Caller.