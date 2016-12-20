DC Law Enforcement Demand Removal Of ...

DC Law Enforcement Demand Removal Of Capitol Painting Depicting Cops As Racist Pigs

Capitol Hill Police blasted a painting that now hangs in the U.S. Capitol, which depicts police as pigs shooting up a black St. Louis neighborhood and want the piece removed immediately. "The painting portrays a colorful landscape of symbolic characters representing social injustice, the tragic events in Ferguson and the lingering elements of inequality in modern American society," Democratic Missouri Rep. Lacy Clay said in a statement last June of the painting created by David Pulphus and chosen by Rep. Clay as part of the annual U.S. Congressional Art Competition.

