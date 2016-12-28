Break out the fun at children's museum

One week into students' vacation period, kidscommons has a variety of activities planned to educate and entertain children during the next week-and-a-half before school resumes Jan. 9. For children interested in utilizing their creativity, the museum also has Art Time from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. each Wednesday. Today's art session will allow kids to create a unique holiday ornament to take home with them or it can be placed on the museum's Christmas tree.

