BIPS: Renovated Gasparilla Island Range Light soon to be unveiled

Friday

The tenting on the Gasparilla Range Light will be coming down soon. Barrier Island Parks Society Executive Director Sharon McKenzie said all of the metal work is done on the light, and the finishing touches on the painting should be completed by the end of December.

Chicago, IL

