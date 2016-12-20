Best of 2016: New SFMOMA reshaped Bay Area art scene
At last, San Francisco's Museum of Modern Art reopened to display the Fisher collection of modern and contemporary art, on long-term loan, and much more. Across the Bay, the Berkeley Art Museum and Pacific Film Archive left behind their seismically challenged building and moved downtown.
