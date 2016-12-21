As chair of Trump inauguration, Blunt...

As chair of Trump inauguration, Blunt tries to put it in context of history, tradition

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Dec 19 Read more: Anniston Star

U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo., stands with the painting "Verdict of the People" during a press conference on Friday, Dec. 16, 2016, at the St. Louis Art Museum to announce the painting will be brought to Washington D.C. for the inaugural luncheon. Photo by David Carson, [email protected] U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo., stands with the painting "Verdict of the People" during a press conference on Friday, Dec. 16, 2016, at the St. Louis Art Museum to announce the painting will be brought to Washington D.C. for the inaugural luncheon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Painting Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Art popping up in downtown Pittsfield Dec 9 Cops are degenerates 2
News Jewish family battles Spain museum over art loo... Dec 7 USA Today 7
News Top Trends: Give your digs a boost - Go big, go... (Nov '14) Nov '16 Anonymous 3
R. Styles (Feb '06) Nov '16 Brandon28 111
News 'Gourdian Art': Tupelo woman turns ordinary int... Nov '16 Self goals 1
News Marina Dunbar tackles a Art with the Masters,a ... Nov '16 George J Sulzbach 3
News Tustin's Art Walk is good for the palette and t... Oct '16 mar 1
See all Painting Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Painting Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Bill Clinton
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,645 • Total comments across all topics: 277,254,016

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC