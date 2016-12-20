2016 Biennial of Chinese Traditional Painting opens in Hangzhou
People visit the Fourth Biennial of Chinese Traditional Painting at the Zhejiang Art Museum in Hangzhou, capital of East China's Zhejiang province, on Dec 28, 2016. [Photo by Li Zhong/Asianewsphoto] The Fourth Biennial of Chinese Traditional Painting opened at the Zhejiang Art Museum in Hangzhou, capital of East China's Zhejiang province, on Dec 28, 2016.
