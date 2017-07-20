Warren's Darling learns from Radio City Rockettes
The Rockette Summer Intensive is an audition-based dance program designed for advanced dancers who want to train in the Rockette style. The Rockettes reflect individual talent, hard work, athleticism, training, teamwork and dazzling synchronicity whenever they perform.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Observer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Dance Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BWW Review: Chorus Line at CPCC Remains as Fres...
|Jun 23
|Art
|1
|Trump Closes NEA, Taxes Shows
|May '17
|trump4ever
|1
|Georgetown brothers excel at World Irish Dance ... (May '10)
|May '17
|nice
|3
|Heidi Duckler Dance Theatre to Bring Immersive ...
|May '17
|powermack
|1
|PeaTublikan Dancers Cancel
|Apr '17
|skriptchur
|1
|Ballroom Dancing at Roseville Veteran's Hall (Jun '08)
|Mar '17
|Barbara stefani
|2
|The Joyce Theater to Present Israel's L-E-V in ... (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|Cry Rooms and Hot...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Dance Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC