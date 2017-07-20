San Francisco Trolley Dances Announce...

San Francisco Trolley Dances Announces Fall Line Up

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

Epiphany Dance Theater has announced the program for the 14th annual season of San Francisco Trolley Dances , October 21 to 22. This year's route travels along the N-Judah Muni line, from the California Institute of Integral Studies in South of Market to Kezar Triangle in Golden Gate Park. Confirmed performers include Chaksam-Pa Tibetan Dance and Opera Company, Embodiment Project, Hope Mohr Dance, Kelly "Texas" Holly, little seismic dance company, Oscar Velarde and Maze Daiko in addition to Epiphany Dance Theater.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dance Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News BWW Review: Chorus Line at CPCC Remains as Fres... Jun 23 Art 1
Trump Closes NEA, Taxes Shows May '17 trump4ever 1
News Georgetown brothers excel at World Irish Dance ... (May '10) May '17 nice 3
News Heidi Duckler Dance Theatre to Bring Immersive ... May '17 powermack 1
PeaTublikan Dancers Cancel Apr '17 skriptchur 1
News Ballroom Dancing at Roseville Veteran's Hall (Jun '08) Mar '17 Barbara stefani 2
News The Joyce Theater to Present Israel's L-E-V in ... (Dec '16) Dec '16 Cry Rooms and Hot... 1
See all Dance Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dance Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Sudan
  1. Mexico
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Iraq
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,883 • Total comments across all topics: 282,301,088

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC