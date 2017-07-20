San Francisco Trolley Dances Announces Fall Line Up

Epiphany Dance Theater has announced the program for the 14th annual season of San Francisco Trolley Dances , October 21 to 22. This year's route travels along the N-Judah Muni line, from the California Institute of Integral Studies in South of Market to Kezar Triangle in Golden Gate Park. Confirmed performers include Chaksam-Pa Tibetan Dance and Opera Company, Embodiment Project, Hope Mohr Dance, Kelly "Texas" Holly, little seismic dance company, Oscar Velarde and Maze Daiko in addition to Epiphany Dance Theater.

