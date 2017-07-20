Remo D'Souza: Prabhudheva to be part ...

Remo D'Souza: Prabhudheva to be part of 'ABCD 3'

Mid-Day Mumbai

Ace choreographer and filmmaker Remo D'Souza, who directed choreographer Prabhudheva in the first two instalments of the 'ABCD' franchise, says he will be a part of the third film as well. "'ABCD' is impossible without Prabhudheva.

