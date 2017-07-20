Justin Bieber makes young Battersea b...

Justin Bieber makes young Battersea boy's - dreams come true'

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Streatham Guardian

When 10-year-old Oliver Stewart entered a contest to dance beside his idol Justin Bieber during his world tour, he didn't think he would actually win. Thousands of children entered the competition when the global superstar's choreographer, Nick DeMoura, put a routine online and invited children to post themselves performing it on YouTube.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Streatham Guardian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dance Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News BWW Review: Chorus Line at CPCC Remains as Fres... Jun 23 Art 1
Trump Closes NEA, Taxes Shows May '17 trump4ever 1
News Georgetown brothers excel at World Irish Dance ... (May '10) May '17 nice 3
News Heidi Duckler Dance Theatre to Bring Immersive ... May '17 powermack 1
PeaTublikan Dancers Cancel Apr '17 skriptchur 1
News Ballroom Dancing at Roseville Veteran's Hall (Jun '08) Mar '17 Barbara stefani 2
News The Joyce Theater to Present Israel's L-E-V in ... (Dec '16) Dec '16 Cry Rooms and Hot... 1
See all Dance Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dance Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Sudan
  1. Mexico
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Iraq
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,883 • Total comments across all topics: 282,301,093

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC