Justin Bieber makes young Battersea boy's - dreams come true'
When 10-year-old Oliver Stewart entered a contest to dance beside his idol Justin Bieber during his world tour, he didn't think he would actually win. Thousands of children entered the competition when the global superstar's choreographer, Nick DeMoura, put a routine online and invited children to post themselves performing it on YouTube.
