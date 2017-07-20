Former San Francisco Ballet dancer br...

Former San Francisco Ballet dancer brings her art to the fields

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Marin Independent Journal

Ever since she was 13, Julia Adam has been dancing ballet in elegant halls for the National Ballet School in Toronto, where she studied, to the National Ballet of Canada, to the San Francisco Ballet. When she retired as the principal dancer in 2002, she became a lauded chorographer whose works were performed in elegant halls across the country and Canada.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Marin Independent Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dance Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News BWW Review: Chorus Line at CPCC Remains as Fres... Jun 23 Art 1
Trump Closes NEA, Taxes Shows May '17 trump4ever 1
News Georgetown brothers excel at World Irish Dance ... (May '10) May '17 nice 3
News Heidi Duckler Dance Theatre to Bring Immersive ... May '17 powermack 1
PeaTublikan Dancers Cancel Apr '17 skriptchur 1
News Ballroom Dancing at Roseville Veteran's Hall (Jun '08) Mar '17 Barbara stefani 2
News The Joyce Theater to Present Israel's L-E-V in ... (Dec '16) Dec '16 Cry Rooms and Hot... 1
See all Dance Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dance Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Sudan
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,883 • Total comments across all topics: 282,301,092

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC