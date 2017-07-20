Everyone's Favorite Green Ogre to Return to Ud Summer Stage in Shrek the Musical Jr.

Based on the Oscar-winning DreamWorks animated film and Broadway musical, "Shrek The Musical Jr." brings our favorite green ogre Shrek, with his trusty steed Donkey, to Upper Darby Summer Stage. "Shrek Jr." features catchy, toe-tapping songs, intricate dance numbers, wacky fairytale creatures, and of course a dragon! Performances are July 19, 20 and 21 at 10:30 am and on July 20 at 7:30 pm at the Upper Darby Performing Arts Center.

