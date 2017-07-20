Everyone's Favorite Green Ogre to Return to Ud Summer Stage in Shrek the Musical Jr.
Based on the Oscar-winning DreamWorks animated film and Broadway musical, "Shrek The Musical Jr." brings our favorite green ogre Shrek, with his trusty steed Donkey, to Upper Darby Summer Stage. "Shrek Jr." features catchy, toe-tapping songs, intricate dance numbers, wacky fairytale creatures, and of course a dragon! Performances are July 19, 20 and 21 at 10:30 am and on July 20 at 7:30 pm at the Upper Darby Performing Arts Center.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Dance Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BWW Review: Chorus Line at CPCC Remains as Fres...
|Jun 23
|Art
|1
|Trump Closes NEA, Taxes Shows
|May '17
|trump4ever
|1
|Georgetown brothers excel at World Irish Dance ... (May '10)
|May '17
|nice
|3
|Heidi Duckler Dance Theatre to Bring Immersive ...
|May '17
|powermack
|1
|PeaTublikan Dancers Cancel
|Apr '17
|skriptchur
|1
|Ballroom Dancing at Roseville Veteran's Hall (Jun '08)
|Mar '17
|Barbara stefani
|2
|The Joyce Theater to Present Israel's L-E-V in ... (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|Cry Rooms and Hot...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Dance Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC